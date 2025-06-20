WWE legend to become The Wyatt Sicks’ manager, Nick Aldis replaced as SmackDown GM? 3 Ways to use The Undertaker again

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legendary stars in the history of WWE & professional wrestling. The Deadman had already retired from the squared circle after he competed against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match.

Since then, the Phenom has made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion and is part of multiple segments. He was even part of Cody Rhodes' finishing the story moment at WrestleMania XL when he attacked The Rock.

Recently, reports circulated about the Undertaker potentially joining Triple H's creative regime. This hints that the veteran may once again be part of the company, but in a different role. In this article, we will discuss three ways in which the Sports Entertainment juggernaut can use The Undertaker again.

Trending

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

#3. As part of the creative team

Expand Tweet

Konnan has already revealed that The Undertaker enjoys the creative responsibilities. He even assumed the Phenom to take a full-fledged role in WWE's creative team.

Additionally, it is disclosed that Taker was in creative at Money in the Bank this year. Considering all this, one way could be to include the Deadman in the creative team of the Game.

By doing this, the Hall of Famer can utilize his extensive wrestling experience to provide the WWE Universe with better storylines and high-profile feuds.

#2. To manage the Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Another way to bring The Undertaker back to WWE could be by making him the manager of the Wyatt Sicks. The horror faction is currently led by Uncle Howdy, who used to give commands to its members by sitting at ringside.

The Wyatt Sicks and Undertaker hold similar character resemblances and belong to the horror gimmick. Due to this, it's possible that Taker could be brought back on television by introducing him as the manager of the Wyatt Sicks.

This not only generates significant buzz for Uncle Howdy's group but also helps the company to give the masked man a sky rocket push.

#1. By replacing Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown in WWE

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis is the present general manager of SmackDown. The National Treasure has been performing impressively since opting for this role. However, Undertaker can replace Aldis as the general manager of the blue brand if WWE plans to bring him back in a new role.

This approach enables the Stamford-based promotion to use the Hall of Famer regularly on SmackDown television. Further, this will pave the way for Nick Aldis to once again step inside the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More