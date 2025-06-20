WWE legend to become The Wyatt Sicks’ manager, Nick Aldis replaced as SmackDown GM? 3 Ways to use The Undertaker again

The Undertaker is one of the biggest legendary stars in the history of WWE & professional wrestling. The Deadman had already retired from the squared circle after he competed against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match.
Since then, the Phenom has made an appearance in the Stamford-based promotion and is part of multiple segments. He was even part of Cody Rhodes' finishing the story moment at WrestleMania XL when he attacked The Rock.
Recently, reports circulated about the Undertaker potentially joining Triple H's creative regime. This hints that the veteran may once again be part of the company, but in a different role. In this article, we will discuss three ways in which the Sports Entertainment juggernaut can use The Undertaker again.
#3. As part of the creative team
Konnan has already revealed that The Undertaker enjoys the creative responsibilities. He even assumed the Phenom to take a full-fledged role in WWE's creative team.
Additionally, it is disclosed that Taker was in creative at Money in the Bank this year. Considering all this, one way could be to include the Deadman in the creative team of the Game.
By doing this, the Hall of Famer can utilize his extensive wrestling experience to provide the WWE Universe with better storylines and high-profile feuds.
#2. To manage the Wyatt Sicks
Another way to bring The Undertaker back to WWE could be by making him the manager of the Wyatt Sicks. The horror faction is currently led by Uncle Howdy, who used to give commands to its members by sitting at ringside.
The Wyatt Sicks and Undertaker hold similar character resemblances and belong to the horror gimmick. Due to this, it's possible that Taker could be brought back on television by introducing him as the manager of the Wyatt Sicks.
This not only generates significant buzz for Uncle Howdy's group but also helps the company to give the masked man a sky rocket push.
#1. By replacing Nick Aldis as the General Manager of SmackDown in WWE
Nick Aldis is the present general manager of SmackDown. The National Treasure has been performing impressively since opting for this role. However, Undertaker can replace Aldis as the general manager of the blue brand if WWE plans to bring him back in a new role.
This approach enables the Stamford-based promotion to use the Hall of Famer regularly on SmackDown television. Further, this will pave the way for Nick Aldis to once again step inside the squared circle.