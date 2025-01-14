WWE legend to come out of retirement at 2025 Royal Rumble? - 4 Possible things JBL can do on his RAW return

WWE commentator Michael Cole made a surprising announcement on Monday Night RAW. He revealed that former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) will be on RAW next week. The WWE legend last appeared in the promotion on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown, serving as a guest commentator for the 21st annual Tribute to the Troops episode.

However, the fans have been wondering what the 58-year-old wrestling veteran will do on RAW. Will he announce his return to in-ring competition after a decade for a special match at WrestleMania 41, or will he announce his return to the commentary box?

Here, we will list four things JBL can do on RAW next week.

#4. Return to WWE commentary

The Hall of Famer can announce his return to the commentary desk. JBL has been a fine commentator and he juggled between commentary and in-ring competition after 2006. He first started at ECW One Night Stand, when he took Tazz's position as a new commentator for SmackDown.

He often feuded with superstars who came near the commentary box, like once at Armageddon in 2007. He confronted Chris Jericho when the latter was pushed on him by Randy Orton. Later, JBL also returned to in-ring competition at Royal Rumble 2008 against Chris Jericho.

As a result, JBL could once again return to commentary. His heel persona and insights on superstars' strengths and weaknesses are always a treat for the fans.

#3. Declare himself for Royal Rumble 2025

The former WWE Superstar can also make a surprising announcement about his participation in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He last appeared at Royal Rumble in 2014 at no. 24, marking his first WWE match in five years. That was also his last match in the promotion. However, JBL was eliminated within 10 seconds by Roman Reigns.

Legends do appear in Royal Rumble matches sometimes for a two or three-minute cameo, and Bradshaw could also do something similar. After the Royal Rumble, he can once again announce his return to the commentary desk.

#2. JBL can have a segment with Gunther

JBL can also have a promo with the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the WWE veteran might pitch becoming his manager in WWE. Moreover, JBL holds Gunther in high regard, and he has praised The Ring General for his exceptional wrestling abilities.

In an episode of Talking Smack, JBL praised Gunther saying that the 37-year-old superstar will give a tough time to other wrestlers, as he has wrestled in the UK and other European countries where the wrestling style is different from the American style.

"He got it a little bit later in life just like I did. There's a lot of similarities there. I've wrestled a lot in Europe and the UK, and that is a different style. It's a very physical style. It translates very well into the American style and I think people are gonna have a hard matchup with him just as they had with William Regal, Fit Finlay, Tony St. Clair, and all the great guys who came out of that area. They're going to have a hard time with Gunther," JBL said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

#1. Get laid out by Penta for badmouthing Mexican people

JBL as a heel character is known for his dislike of the Mexican people. In fact, in a promo in 2004, he was seen kicking out illegal immigrants from Mexico at the borders to win the 'Great American Award' which granted him a shot at the WWE Championship. He had won the challenge and later feuded with late superstar, Eddie Guerrero.

Since then, he is believed to have a prejudice against Mexican people. On Monday Night RAW next week, JBL could once again start ranting about Mexicans before the newest WWE Superstar, Penta, comes out and confronts him.

Penta and JBL could later lock horns in a special match at Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber in which Penta would easily win. It remains to be seen what CCO Triple H has decided for JBL in the promotion next week.

