WWE legend 'cried for three days' after match against Triple H

Triple H faced Batista at WrestleMania 21

Batista said in the third episode of WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression that he cried for three days after defeating Triple H in the main event of WrestleMania 21 to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

The episode focused on the two-year journey of the Evolution faction between 2003 and 2005, including the story of Batista’s early struggles due to injury and his eventual rise to becoming a World Champion on WWE’s biggest stage.

Recalling how he felt after his victory over Triple H, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer admitted he had an emotional few days after his WrestleMania triumph.

“It was definitely special. I legit broke down after that match was over. Broke down. I think I cried for three days. Triple H made me a star. He made me a star single-handedly. I don’t know what I would have done without that dude. He made me who I was.”

Batista and Triple H in WWE

Following his 2014 return, Batista repeatedly stated in media interviews that he only wanted to compete in a comeback match in WWE if he could face Triple H at WrestleMania.

In 2019, “The Animal” got his wish when he went one-on-one with his long-time mentor in one of the featured matches at WrestleMania 35.

Although the stipulation stated that Triple H would have to retire if he lost, Batista ended up announcing his retirement after he failed to defeat his former Evolution colleague.