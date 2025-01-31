WWE legend to enter the Royal Rumble after 33 years and cost CM Punk? Exploring the possibility

The Royal Rumble is almost here, and a name on many people's lips is CM Punk. The Voice of the Voiceless has been rather vocal about his intentions come February 1, as he plans to win the Men's Rumble match. However, could things end badly for Punk thanks to the interference of a WWE legend?

The WWE legend in question last entered a Royal Rumble match 33 years ago and is none other than Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster isn't exactly a popular figure right now, but if he enters the Rumble this weeked it would make for an amazing moment. But to answer the question, given his age and the fact that he last wrestled in 2012, it is highly unlikely the 71-year-old will be a participant in the gimmick battle royal.

Nevertheless, given all that's happened over the last few weeks, there is a chance that Hulk Hogan will get involved. After all, CM Punk called him out a while ago on RAW, claiming if Hogan entered the Rumble he would end Hulkamania for good and throw his "dusty a**" over the top rope. Not one to have his legacy tarnished, Hogan could interfere in the match and cost The Best in the World.

This could set Hogan up for a short run as a heel on The Road to WrestleMania. He could have a few tense confrontations with Punk, and perhaps even be involved in a one-on-one match where he has someone else wrestle in his place. But, at the end of the day, all this is nothing more than speculation.

CM Punk has a favor he could cash in at the Royal Rumble

Regardless of whether Hulk Hogan makes an appearance, CM Punk's plan for the Royal Rumble is clear. If possible, he will eliminate all 29 of the other men and be the last one standing, earning his main event spot at WrestleMania 41. Unfortunately, things rarely go as planned.

That being said, Punk has a trick up his sleeve, or in this case, a favor that he can make use of. Having helped Roman Reigns and The OG Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, the 46-year-old is now owed a favor by Paul Heyman. And, if his recent words are anything to go by, The Second City Saint could cash in on that favor at the Rumble.

It will be interesting what exactly this favor is, and how it could potentially affect the outcome of the Men's Rumble match.

