WWE legend explains his issue with Shawn Michaels

WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recently gave his honest thoughts on Shawn Michaels as an in-ring competitor.

Michaels is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of all time. The 57-year-old shared the ring with dozens of legends throughout his career, including Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Triple H, and The Undertaker. He now works as WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

On his podcast, The Snake Pit, Roberts agreed that Michaels was a talented performer. However, he disliked the two-time Hall of Famer's inability to sell other wrestlers' offense:

"I knew the kid was gonna make it," Roberts said. "I didn't know he would make it to where he did. I don't think anybody could have [predicted that]. That was just a one-in-a-million shot that he would ever get that kind of push, but he got it for whatever reason. He was excellent, no doubt about that, but I don't know. I don't like it when a guy goes to the ring and doesn't sell s**t." [1:00:31 – 1:01:05]

Michaels was accused of overselling during his infamous match with Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005. Last year, former WCW executive Eric Bischoff said he "lost all respect" for The Heartbreak Kid following his performance that day.

Why WWE legend Jake Roberts dislikes wrestlers no-selling moves

Triple H used a sledgehammer to inflict damage on dozens of opponents throughout his career.

Jake Roberts believes wrestlers need to think carefully about how they react to moments of severe punishment, such as receiving a sledgehammer shot:

"This is a while back, but Hunter [Triple H] takes a sledgehammer and hits somebody with it, and before the end of the show that guy is back on his a**. I don't know about you but I'm quitting the f***ing business! If I hit somebody with a sledgehammer and he comes back, f**k that, I ain't coming back period. I'd never stop running." [1:01:17 – 1:01:42]

Roberts also spoke on this week's podcast about the time he wanted Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels to be fired from WWE.

