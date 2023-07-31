WWE legend could finally return after 1,401 days at SummerSlam 2023, but it won't be against Roman Reigns

WWE SummerSlam has developed quite the tradition of delivering unexpected moments, and it appears that this year's show will be no different.

In recent weeks, Grayson Waller has called out Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson several times on social media. The upstart even used The Great One's signature move on SmackDown this past week. Johnson last appeared on the company's programming during the blue brand's 20th-anniversary show on October 4, 2019.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer recently mentioned that The Rock wouldn't have to do much if he made his return after 1,401 days at SummerSlam to attack Waller.

The former NXT Superstar has already made a name for himself when it comes to attacking and belittling legends. While The Undertaker is reportedly set to be in Detroit during the SummerSlam weekend, Waller may feature in a segment with The Rock instead. The two could briefly engage in a war of words before coming to blows.

Many believed The Rock would return to WWE to take on Roman Reigns

The Bloodline story could finally come to an end at SummerSlam, and even though there were rumors that Roman Reigns and The Rock were set to cross paths as part of the angle, this never happened. Instead, WWE has been able to keep the fans on the edge of their seats with the ongoing program, and The Rock wasn't actually needed.

Jey Uso could leave SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend, and The Rock could show up to congratulate him. Meanwhile, he could also ensure that Waller stops calling him out.

The Rock being in attendance would also be enough to set up a future match between him and Reigns if the two men can interact backstage or even on the ramp together. The Rock could play numerous roles on WWE TV in the future, but at the minute, he clearly needs to make the trip to Detroit to fix his issues with Grayson Waller.

