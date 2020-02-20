WWE legend gives his candid opinion about Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 36 match

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair are athletes par excellence

WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley has taken to his official social media account, to weigh in on the feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Foley had words of high praise for Ripley and Flair; with the veteran asserting that the NXT Women’s Championship matchup between the two talented Superstars could steal the show at WrestleMania 36.

The vast majority of the professional wrestling community has been highly intrigued by the ongoing rivalry between reigning NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Both Superstars have been engaged in a passionate war of words with each other on social media as well as on the WWE’s TV shows.

Nevertheless, the WWE’s grandest annual event, WrestleMania, is known to be the biggest pro wrestling-based sports-entertainment event in the world – ergo, stealing the show at ‘Mania is indeed a mountainous task.

Former WWE Champion and pro wrestling icon Mick Foley put forth a tweet regarding Ripley vs. Flair, which reads as follows –

"The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it's placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend's opinion.”

Furthermore, Ripley has been interviewed by the Gorilla Position podcast, with its Twitter account featuring a tweet describing their conversation with the NXT Women’s Champion.

It was noted that Ripley is likely the nicest talent in the WWE; and despite being sick, she fulfilled her media obligations nonetheless, besides also completing a gym session.

The tweet also explained that Ripley is extremely sweet, humble and hungry; whilst reiterating the current belief in the pro wrestling world that the 2020 calendar year is going to be great for the athletic NXT stalwart.

Fans can view the Gorilla Position podcast’s tweet below –

Just been chatting with @RheaRipley_WWE, possibly the nicest talent in WWE. She was sick this morning yet still went ahead with media obligations - and a gym sesh! She's humble, hungry and extremely sweet. What a year 2020 is going to be for her. Can't wait to follow this journey pic.twitter.com/bbx79bf9u3 — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) February 19, 2020