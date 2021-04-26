WWE legend gives his honest opinion of wrestling Brock Lesnar

Retired WWE legend Kurt Angle recently opened up about his experience wrestling Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut in 2002 and had an incredible rise to the top. He won his first world championship four months later by beating The Rock.

During a recent interview with The Hannibal TV, WWE legend Kurt Angle opened up about his experience working with Brock Lesnar in WWE. Angle said that Brock was an incredible athlete and that he loved working with 'The Beast Incarnate'.

The former RAW General Manager also spoke about Brock's quick rise to becoming WWE Champion within six months of his TV debut. Angle said:

"I loved working with Brock. He was incredible. He was a great athlete, he understood the business and he had great psychology. He started out and he trained for about two years before they sent him to TV, so he was relatively new and they pushed him hard. He became champion six months after he started on TV."

Kurt Angle's favorite match with Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle also went on to reveal his favorite match against Brock Lesnar. He named their Iron Man match from an episode of SmackDown in 2003. The match was an incredibly emotional moment for Angle because his sister had passed away the day before. Angle explained:

"My favorite match with him was our iron man match which was on SmackDown. It was the night after my sister died of a heroin overdose and it was the hardest match I ever went through. Brock and I, we didn't plan the whole match in its entirety because I had a lot of stuff on my mind so we improvised half of it and we came up with great psychology. The match was incredible. We had great finishes. I think Brock ended up beating me 5 to 4. It was my favourite match that I had with Brock."

During the interview, Kurt Angle also discussed the infamous incident with Daniel Puder.

