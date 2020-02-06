WWE legend Kane hits back at Congressman for calling wrestling 'fake'

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

SHARE

Kane

Congressman Tim Ryan got the world of pro-wrestling all riled up by calling it fake on Tuesday night. The mention of it was out of nowhere as he was actually in attendance at the United States President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

I just walked out of the #StateOfTheUnion. I’ve had enough. It’s like watching professional wrestling. It’s all fake. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) February 5, 2020

Fans from all around the world were unhappy with this comment and now WWE legend, Kane, has also joined in. The former WWE heavyweight champion hit back at the Congressman and stated that pro-wrestling brings joy to millions around the world while people like him bring nothing but misery. He tweeted:

Sir, your statement is emblematic of the out-of-touch elitism, so typical of Washington, that has alienated countless everyday Americans. Professional wrestling brings joy to millions around the world. Politicans like yourself usually bring nothing but misery.

Sir, your statement is emblematic of the out-of-touch elitism, so typical of Washington, that has alienated countless everyday Americans. Professional wrestling brings joy to millions around the world. Politicans like yourself usually bring nothing but misery. https://t.co/QgR2gtMKze — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) February 5, 2020

Kane, whole real name is Glenn Jacobs, is currently the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. He has not retired from pro-wrestling and has appeared every now and again on WWE TV.

He was on SmackDown just before Royal Rumble to help Daniel Bryan, and rumors suggest that he could be facing The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month. Kane also won the 24/7 championship from R-Truth when the show was held in Tennessee last year.