WWE Legend Lita involved in interesting new project

WWE Hall of Famer Lita will feature in a new creative endeavor for WWE and A&E.

A&E have produced a number of popular reality and docu-series with the WWE in recent years. WWE's Most Wanted Treasures, WWE Rivals, and WWE Biographies are among the titles the two have collaborated on. Now it appears that a pair of wrestling legends have also gotten in on the deal, with both Natalya and Lita supposedly involved in an upcoming A&E/WWE project.

The Queen of Harts revealed the news when she took to social media to share an image of her and the former Team Xtreme member. Posting to her official Twitter account, Nattie mentioned that the two were in New York City, and that they'd been shooting "something fun." She then tagged the real-life Amy Dumas, WWE, and the official WWE on A&E Twitter account.

"Had a blast in NYC shooting something fun. Thank you for a great day @AmyDumas! Until next time! @wwe @WWEonAE," Nattie wrote.

It is unclear whether the pair shot their scenes for an existing property, or for a new project from WWE and A&E. As time goes on, details of the project are sure to be revealed by those involved.

When was Lita's last match in the WWE?

The former WWE Women's Champion returned to the company for a brief run earlier this year.

She entered the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match at its namesake event after being announced ahead of time. She was thrown over the top rope by the then IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James. She even challenged for the RAW Women's Championship during the run, taking on Becky Lynch at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Though Lita would be unsuccessful in her challenge to Lynch, she proved that she could very much hold her own against the current WWE top female talent. With no official retirement announced, the Attitude Era star could return for another run in the near future.

