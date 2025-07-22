WWE legend may have subtly revealed Dominik Mysterio is cheating on Liv Morgan on RAW

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been a WWE power couple for over a year now. Their romance sparked last year when Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to an injury. SummerSlam 2024 saw a massive betrayal when Mysterio helped Morgan pick up a win over Ripley. They even sealed a ki** in front of a packed crowd.Many think the romance between &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom and The Miracle Kid is nearing its end. Mysterio may be cheating on Liv Morgan, and a WWE legend hinted at the possibility on the latest edition of RAW.Michael Cole pointed out Dominik’s closeness to a top female starThe legendary Michael Cole never backs down from speaking facts while on commentary, and his dislike for Dominik Mysterio is well-known by viewers. On the latest edition of RAW, Cole questioned Mysterio’s closeness to Roxanne Perez amid Liv Morgan’s absence.While on commentary, Cole even revealed that he tried to get in touch with Morgan, but she didn't respond to his phone call. The legend even questioned &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom about his relationship with Perez when he was at ringside during the Women’s Tag Team Title bout.Finn Balor seemingly spilled the beans on Mysterio's relationship with PerezBalor’s silent animosity with Liv Morgan is well-known, and he was the one who introduced Roxanne Perez to the group. Many fans feel he befriended Perez to remove Morgan from the faction and &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom’s life.Playing his usual mind games, The Prince recently posted a Coldplay concert meme featuring Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez on X. He captioned the post “Cold.Player,” hinting at a potential secret romance between The Prodigy and the Intercontinental Champion.Perez has been defending Dominik Mysterio like MorganDuring a commercial break on this week's RAW, The Judgment Day addressed their future opponents. The entire group is once again draped in gold. As Dominik Mysterio attempted to speak, the Houston crowd interrupted him with deafening boos, making it difficult for him to speak. Roxanne Perez quickly took charge and warned AJ Styles on Mysterio’s behalf, something &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom’s on-screen partner, Liv Morgan, used to do for him before being injured. This may be another hint that Mysterio is cheating on Morgan.