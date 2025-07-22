  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE legend may have subtly revealed Dominik Mysterio is cheating on Liv Morgan on RAW

WWE legend may have subtly revealed Dominik Mysterio is cheating on Liv Morgan on RAW

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 22, 2025 09:46 GMT
Liv Morgan &amp; Dominik! (Credits: WWE on YouTube)
Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio are an on-screen couple (Image credits: WWE on YouTube)

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been a WWE power couple for over a year now. Their romance sparked last year when Rhea Ripley was sidelined due to an injury. SummerSlam 2024 saw a massive betrayal when Mysterio helped Morgan pick up a win over Ripley. They even sealed a ki** in front of a packed crowd.

Ad

Many think the romance between "Dirty" Dom and The Miracle Kid is nearing its end. Mysterio may be cheating on Liv Morgan, and a WWE legend hinted at the possibility on the latest edition of RAW.

Michael Cole pointed out Dominik’s closeness to a top female star

The legendary Michael Cole never backs down from speaking facts while on commentary, and his dislike for Dominik Mysterio is well-known by viewers. On the latest edition of RAW, Cole questioned Mysterio’s closeness to Roxanne Perez amid Liv Morgan’s absence.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

While on commentary, Cole even revealed that he tried to get in touch with Morgan, but she didn't respond to his phone call. The legend even questioned "Dirty" Dom about his relationship with Perez when he was at ringside during the Women’s Tag Team Title bout.

Finn Balor seemingly spilled the beans on Mysterio's relationship with Perez

Balor’s silent animosity with Liv Morgan is well-known, and he was the one who introduced Roxanne Perez to the group. Many fans feel he befriended Perez to remove Morgan from the faction and "Dirty" Dom’s life.

Ad
Ad

Playing his usual mind games, The Prince recently posted a Coldplay concert meme featuring Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez on X. He captioned the post “Cold.Player,” hinting at a potential secret romance between The Prodigy and the Intercontinental Champion.

Perez has been defending Dominik Mysterio like Morgan

During a commercial break on this week's RAW, The Judgment Day addressed their future opponents. The entire group is once again draped in gold. As Dominik Mysterio attempted to speak, the Houston crowd interrupted him with deafening boos, making it difficult for him to speak.

Roxanne Perez quickly took charge and warned AJ Styles on Mysterio’s behalf, something "Dirty" Dom’s on-screen partner, Liv Morgan, used to do for him before being injured. This may be another hint that Mysterio is cheating on Morgan.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications