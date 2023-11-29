WWE legend to be the one to finally dethrone Roman Reigns? 3 potential directions for The Tribal Chief following his absence at Survivor Series 2023

Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is on a hiatus following his win at Crown Jewel. The Tribal Chief wasn't featured on one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year, Survivor Series 2023.

With the extravaganza now in history books, it will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Reigns leading up to Royal Rumble next year.

The following piece will look at three potential directions for The Head of the Table following the Survivor Series 2023 PLE.

#3. Roman Reigns collides with LA Knight again

LA Knight faced a heartbreaking defeat against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. However, The Megastar revealed that he is far from done with The Bloodline.

While The Tribal Chief has been on a hiatus since the Saudi spectacle, the company could re-ignite his feud against Knight following his return. The former Big Dog could then go on to defend his title against the former Million Dollar Champion in a rematch at Royal Rumble 2024.

#2. Randy Orton to dethrone The Tribal Chief?

As you may know, Randy Orton made his epic return at Survivor Series 2023. Following that, The Viper revealed on the latest episode of WWE RAW that he is coming for Roman Reigns and his faction.

Given his past with The Bloodline, The Apex Predator feuding with The Tribal Chief in the coming days makes sense. A potential match between the two for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title could be on the cards shortly.

If that is indeed the case, Orton could prove to be a tough nut to crack for The Head of the Table. Given his caliber, The Legend Killer could be the one to potentially dethrone Reigns.

#1. Triple H reprimands The Head of the Table

For those unaware, Roman Reigns has only performed in eleven matches this year. The former Big Dog was not a part of Survivor Series as well.

Given his extended absence from WWE, Reigns recently faced the ire of the WWE Universe on social media. The creative team could use this angle to weave an interesting storyline. The company could have Triple H return to reprimand Roman for his infrequent appearances.

While The Game stripping Reigns of the title seems highly unlikely, he could force him to defend his title in a multi-man match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Should Randy Orton dethrone The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

