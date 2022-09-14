"He has the potential" - WWE Legend believes Karrion Kross can become a massive star 

WWE legend Diamond Dallas Page recently disclosed a conversation he had with Karrion Kross while he was a free agent.

Kross was released from the company in November of last year. He had a rough debut on the main roster, suffering a loss to former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy. Kross's wife, Scarlett, did not accompany him to the ring as per usual. The Herald of Doomsday has featured as a top Superstar since returning to the company on August 5th.

DDP recently spoke about the 37-year-old on his Snake Pit podcast. He disclosed that he had a conversation with Kross when he saw him at a signing following Ric Flair's Last Match:

"I said, Dude, I know it seems crazy that you are not in one of these two top companies because you belong there and a hell of a spot. I said, But don’t lose faith, bro. Don’t lose faith, it’s going to happen. Two weeks later I get called and he’s doing a run on Drew McIntyre. You can’t start a guy in a better position than that, I had nothing to do with that. But there’s certain guys no matter what. It’s almost impossible for them not to get another opportunity and that’s one of the cats and he has the potential to be a humongous star in WWE.” H/T:Inside the Ropes

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

DDP compares Karrion Kross's initial WWE run to his stalker storyline

The 66-year-old said that Karrion's initial debut on the main roster reminded him of when he debuted in WWE as the stalker of The Undertaker's wife in 2001. He noted that it wasn't Kross's fault that the booker set him up to fail:

"Now, I remember him from NXT saw what they did with them in WWE, which that’s called setting you up to fail. Okay, if the booker’s set you up to fail, and you got to do what they tell you to do, and then you fail, it’s not your fault. But that’s what they wanted you to do, and, and the example would be, for me, would have been the stalker.You know, I want to play that to its extreme, but, you know, it wasn’t going to help me. You know, it wasn’t [helping], it was setting me up to fail." H/T: Inside the Ropes

Karrion Kross @realKILLERkross



It will be where everything as we know it shall end.



The glory will be mine.



History will be made.



And the Empire will fall.



#WWESmackdown Remember where this began.It will be where everything as we know it shall end.The glory will be mine.History will be made.And the Empire will fall. Remember where this began.It will be where everything as we know it shall end.The glory will be mine.History will be made.And the Empire will fall. ⏳ #WWESmackdown https://t.co/5DngJycagu

Karrion Kross has his sights set on Drew McIntyre and was a distraction during his title match against Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Only time will tell when Drew and Karrion will finally battle inside the ring.

Are you excited for the future of Karrion Kross in the company? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far