WWE legend predicts that Braun Strowman could sign with AEW in the future [Exclusive]

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell discussed the recent WWE releases and which Superstars could sign with AEW.

Speaking on the latest round of releases from WWE, Dutch Mantell predicted that we could see Braun Strowman sign with AEW in the future, along with Lana as well as former NXT Champion Aleister Black:

"There's only so many they can take. You know what I mean? Because it's like when you're released, how many places do you have that you can go? You've got Japan but I'm pretty sure that Japan is pretty well booked up too. So let's say if WWE releases 20 talents, where are those guys going to work? There's not that many independents. I mean, they can work but they won't make anywhere near the money they were making with WWE I think Strowman, he'll work his way there [AEW]. I think Lana, because of Rusev [Miro], she'll work her way there and Aleister Black, he'll probably work his way there."

Update on Braun Strowman's WWE release

The most surprising of the releases from the latest round of cuts has to be former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. 'The Monster Among Men' won the WWE Universal Championship from the legendary Goldberg at WrestleMania 36 last year. He had also been near the top of the card for most of his run on the WWE main roster.

In a recent update from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, we learned that Braun Strowman's lucrative contract may have been one of the reasons why he was cut. The big man was reportedly earning over $1 million a year. There have also been rumors lately that WWE may be up for sale. With this in mind, the latest round of releases could have been cost-cutting measures to make WWE a more attractive proposition to potential buyers.

