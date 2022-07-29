Create
"They're both incredible pros" - WWE Legend on the psychology of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

The Beast and The Tribal Chief will clash one more time on Saturday
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 29, 2022 02:34 AM IST

Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle has discussed the importance of psychology in the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar feud.

Lesnar and Reigns have a rivalry that began during the build-up to the WrestleMania 31 main event. Since then, the two have clashed in the main event of WrestleMania on two other occasions, and have had countless matches on pay-per-view.

The storied rivalry seemingly culminated when Reigns beat Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Due to the current injury epidemic in WWE's main event scene, however, Lesnar has been drafted for one final match against The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam 2022.

With a feud as long as this one, there are a number of factors to consider when trying to keep it fresh. One, as pointed out by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, is psychology. Angle told Sports Illustrated that he's expecting the Last Man Standing match to be long, as he knows Lesnar is capable of it:

“Their psychology has to be great. Brock is one of those guys that can wrestle a long time, but he doesn’t have to because he’s such a bada**. But I’m expecting this match to be long. They’re both incredible pros, and I think this will be the match of the night.”
I guess we will never know 😁 Tune in this Sunday to watch my Biography, only on A&E 8/7c 🥇IT’S TRUE! IT’S DAMN TRUE! @WWEonAE https://t.co/5SuBCh7CRJ

What has Roman Reigns been up to on WWE programming?

Heading into the upcoming SummerSlam bout, Roman Reigns has a lot to lose, with an almost-700 day reign as Universal Champion at stake.

The Tribal Chief showed up at the latest RAW taping at Madison Square Garden to hype the match with his Bloodline allies in tow. He was interrupted by Theory, who came to the ring only to get verbally annihilated by both Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman.

The World’s Most Famous Main Event. #TheOne @TheGarden https://t.co/aDMdC6yuk2

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion then competed alongside The Usos in a six-man main event against Riddle and the Street Profits.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of SummerSlam as champ. You can read more about Kurt Angle by clicking right here.

