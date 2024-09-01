WWE legend to quit after loss, 2 former AEW stars return? 4 bold predictions for WWE RAW and SmackDown after Bash in Berlin 2024

Following the conclusion of Bash in Berlin, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown, which will feature the fallout of Saturday's spectacle. Fans should expect some big things to unfold in WWE next week which could set the tone for the upcoming Bad Blood Premium Live Event.

Given several feuds reached their climax at Bash in Berlin, the creative team could lay down the foundations for some new and interesting angles. Aside from that, some massive surprises could also be in store for fans on WWE RAW and SmackDown in the new week.

On that note, here are four bold predictions for the post-Bash in Berlin editions of the red and blue show:

#4. Randy Orton quits, only to turn heel

Randy Orton faced a tough loss against Gunther in their World Heavyweight Title match at Bash in Berlin. This loss may not sit well with The Apex Predator, which could lead to him undergoing a character change on SmackDown.

Orton could appear on the blue brand to announce that he is quitting the Stamford-based promotion. However, this could be a hoax as The Viper could return later in the show and turn heel.

There have been murmurs of The Apex Predator embracing the dark side for a while, and the creative team may finally pull the trigger on the same this week by having Orton attack Cody Rhodes or Kevin Owens.

#3. The Hardy Boyz return on WWE RAW

Matt and Jeff Hardy's AEW contract ended a while back. Since then the duo are rumored to return to WWE for one last run. While they are currently working in TNA, the two haven't signed a full-time deal with the promotion yet.

The WWE creative team could finally have The Hardy Boyz make their shocking return on Monday Night RAW this week, much to the delight of fans. Matt and Jeff's addition would certainly spice things up in WWE's tag team division. The duo could help put over some young talents before hanging their boots for good in WWE.

#2. Drew McIntyre attacks CM Punk on WWE RAW

CM Punk decimated Drew McIntyre, winning their Strap Match at Bash in Berlin. While The Second City Saint may have won the grudge match in Germany, things seem far from over between Punk and McIntyre.

The duo are currently tied at 1-1, and the company could look to book the third and possibly the final match between them at Bad Blood. The creative team could have Drew McIntyre blindside Punk on WWE RAW, laying waste to him.

The Scottish Warrior could once again snatch Punk's bracelet from him before challenging him to a potential Hell in a Cell Match at Bad Blood.

#1. The Bloodline takes out Cody Rhodes

Following his win against Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin, Cody Rhodes is set to feud with Solo Sikoa once again. Given the duo have some unfinished business between them, the company reigniting this feud makes sense.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown could see Solo Sikoa send a stern message to The American Nightmare. The Street Champion, along with his henchmen, could lay waste to Rhodes.

While Kevin Owens could show up to make the save, The Bloodline's numbers advantage could result in the heel faction standing tall over the babyface duo.

