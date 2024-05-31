WWE legend to quit after major loss, new Bloodline member & more- 4 last-minute predictions for WWE SmackDown 

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will come live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, and will feature the fallout from the King and Queen of the Ring.

The company is expected to lay down the foundations for fresh feuds and storylines for its next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, on tonight's show. WWE SmackDown could also have some big things in store for fans, much like RAW and NXT this week.

On that note, here are four last-minute predictions for the Friday's event:

#4. Randy Orton demands a rematch against Gunther

Randy Orton failed to prevail over Gunther in the final of the King of the Ring tournament. However, given the fact that The Apex Predator's shoulder was up during the pin, there have been speculations of a potential rematch.

Orton could make an appearance on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to lay down the breadcrumbs for the same. The Viper could reflect on his grueling contest against The Ring General before demanding a rematch.

Given Triple H has already hinted at another showdown between the duo, Gunther vs. Randy Orton seems all but locked in for Clash at the Castle 2024.

#3. LA Knight challenges Logan Paul

LA Knight and Logan Paul were involved in a backstage confrontation a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. This has led to the speculations of a potential feud between the two top names.

With The Maverick's program with Cody Rhodes seemingly reaching its end on Saturday, the company could have Knight step up to challenge Logan. The Megastar could confront the YouTube star on WWE SmackDown, challenging him to put his title on the line at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#2. Jacob Fatu debuts on WWE SmackDown

Rumors of Jacob Fatu joining The Bloodline have been doing the rounds ever since the Samoan Werewolf reportedly signed a contract with WWE. While nothing has come of it yet, things may finally change on Friday night.

The company could turn a new page in The Bloodline saga by introducing Jacob Fatu as the newest member of The Bloodline. The current leader of the faction, Solo Sikoa could welcome the Samoan with open arms, further strengthening his faction.

#1. AJ Styles quits WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles demanded another shot at the Undisputed WWE Title last week on the blue brand. However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis denied Styles another opportunity, urging him to earn that chance.

Given that, Styles could be booked in a #1 contender's match for the Undisputed WWE gold on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, the WWE legend may potentially suffer another devastating defeat, which could lead to him quitting the blue brand out of frustration.

If that is indeed the case, The Phenomenal One could take his services to WWE RAW, which would provide him with new opportunities.

