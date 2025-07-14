  • home icon
WWE legend to replace Nick Aldis as SmackDown General Manager following recent return? Exploring the possibility 

By Ken
Published Jul 14, 2025 01:42 GMT
Nick Aldis could be replaced as the WWE SmackDown General Manager [Credit: Nick Aldis on X]

WWE has four brands, and a fifth if one considers AAA an official brand. Of the four official ones, each show has a general manager. Stevie Turner runs Evolve, Ava leads NXT, Adam Pearce is head of RAW, and Nick Aldis rules Friday Night SmackDown.

With that being said, one of the members may end up being replaced soon. There is a chance that Nick Aldis will no longer be the WWE Friday Night SmackDown General Manager, and he will instead be replaced by Vickie Guerrero.

The legendary Vickie Guerrero appeared at Evolution to the surprise of fans everywhere. While she just waved to fans and did her classic "excuse me" bit, it could lead to a more consistent role on television, and one she is all too familiar with.

Vickie Guerrero spent years as an authority figure in WWE. She ruled Friday Night SmackDown and even, at times, Monday Night RAW, with an iron fist. She was also somewhat corrupted at times, but regardless, Vickie is looked at as an iconic authority figure.

Knowing that, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could replace Nick Aldis and bring Vickie back as the General Manager of a brand she's so associated with. Outside of maybe Teddy Long, nobody has been more associated as an authority figure on SmackDown than Vickie. The move just makes sense.

Nick Aldis could move to an in-ring career in WWE

While Vickie Guerrero replacing Nick Aldis would be great for Guerrero and fans of nostalgia, some might wonder what it would mean for Nick Aldis. The National Treasure shouldn't just lose his job. Thankfully, he can serve a different role.

Nick Aldis could finally return to the ring. Some fans might not realize this, but The National Treasure wrestled for a long time before joining WWE. In fact, he even wrestled for some major companies and earned some big accomplishments.

For example, Nick Aldis was likely the best NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion of the modern era. On top of competing in the National Wrestling Alliance, he also wrestled in TNA, where he won the world title.

With such an illustrious career behind him, there is no doubt that Aldis would want to compete for the biggest wrestling company in the world. If Vickie Guerrero were to take his spot as an authority figure, it would open up the door for him to finally step into the ring again. Who knows, he could even get some revenge on Randy Orton for all of those RKOs.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
