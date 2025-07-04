WWE legend to return after 10-year in-ring absence to face Uncle Howdy at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility

Uncle Howdy and his crew made their WWE return on the May 23 episode of SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks launched an attack on the men’s tag team division of the blue brand, with Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy even earning a title shot against The Street Profits. Interestingly, while his men are trying to win the tag titles, Howdy might soon be paid a visit by The Boogeyman.

Born Martin Wright, the 60-year-old star is signed to the company under a legends contract. He is known for terrifying and incapacitating wrestlers with his spooky and horror gimmick. The Boogeyman has been part of some entertaining backstage segments with the WWE roster. However, the veteran recently posted on X/Twitter, demanding that Triple H put him in the ring. The tweet also included a video showing his fitness while doing a mobile pushup exercise.

Check it out below:

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

If The Game obliges and brings The Boogeyman back to active programming, Uncle Howdy would be the perfect opponent for the legend. Both wrestlers have characters that use horror gimmicks and leverage shadows to their advantage. Therefore, the 60-year-old could make an in-ring comeback after 10 years and attack the Wyatt Sicks leader. His last match in the promotion took place on January 25, 2015, at Royal Rumble.

The two men could then enter a feud and possibly have a match at the upcoming SummerSlam. Uncle Howdy and his crew have never made a PLE appearance since their debut in June 2024. But with The Biggest Party of the Summer spanning two nights, a match between Howdy and The Boogeyman could take place.

While this is a possible direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Uncle Howdy has made a lot of enemies on SmackDown

The men’s tag team division on SmackDown was in total chaos. The WWE Tag Team Championship changed hands multiple times among DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and The Street Profits, who are the reigning champs. Aside from them, Los Garza and Pretty Deadly, and new main roster entrants, Fraxiom, were also chasing the gold.

However, this unique mix of heel and babyface teams united against The Wyatt Sicks. Last week on SmackDown, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis faced The Street Profits in a title match but were attacked by all the other teams. Erick Rowan and Uncle Howdy tried to help their crewmates, but eventually got overwhelmed due to the sheer difference in numbers.

If this continues, Uncle Howdy and his faction won’t be able to set foot on the Friday Night Show. In December 2024, The Wyatt Sicks also suffered a major defeat against The Final Testament, which was led by Karrion Kross. Therefore, the former Bo Dallas will need to come up with a plan to end these losses. It will be interesting to see what the future holds or the eerie faction.

