  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • WWE Legend to return after 328 days to save Liv Morgan's Road to WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

WWE Legend to return after 328 days to save Liv Morgan's Road to WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances

By Jitesh Puri
Modified Mar 18, 2025 18:45 GMT
Liv Morgan could battle a WWE Legend at WrestleMania 41
Liv Morgan could battle a WWE Legend at WrestleMania 41 (Image credits: WWE.com)

The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41 is in full effect, and we're only about a month away from the show. While most prominent stars have started building their matches, Liv Morgan's presence at the event is uncertain.

Ad

After a lengthy and eventful feud with Rhea Ripley last year, Liv Morgan lost her Women's World Championship on the RAW Netflix debut. She later became one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Although she had impressive performances at Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, her Road to WrestleMania 41 remains undecided for now.

Raquel Rodriguez may be on the verge of starting a long-term program in the Women's Intercontinental Championship division as she recently became the #1 contender for the title. This could mean the Women's Tag Team Titles may not be defended at the Show of Shows this year especially since there isn't much competition in the division at the moment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

With that said, Liv Morgan might not find a suitable opponent soon enough to have a great rivalry leading up to WrestleMania 41. So perhaps we may see a situation similar to what happened with Seth Rollins leading up to WrestleMania 38. The former Women's World Champion could simply host an open challenge, which Becky Lynch could answer.

The legendary Superstar last appeared on the May 27, 2024 edition of WWE RAW, where she lost to Liv inside a steel cage. It would make sense for her to return for vengeance after 328 long days. While it is nowhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now, it would be a great idea to ensure Liv Morgan gets a worthy opponent on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

What else could Liv Morgan do leading up to WWE WrestleMania 41?

Ad

While Raquel Rodriguez is set to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship next week, she doesn't need to be occupied with the title until this year's Show of Shows. With that in mind, Liv and Raquel could defend their Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Another route could be for Morgan to challenge for the Women's Intercontinental Championship if Raquel Rodriguez suffers a loss next week. WWE could tell the story of Liv trying to go for the gold to bring another title to The Judgment Day.

The plans for Liv Morgan at the Show of Shows will certainly reveal themselves with time.

Quick Links

Edited by Brandon Nell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी