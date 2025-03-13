WWE legend to return after 44 months to help Charlotte Flair dethrone Tiffany Stratton? Potential reunion explored

WWE Superstars Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair will face each other for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Queen earned her title shot at the Show of Shows by winning the 2025 Royal Rumble. Interestingly, while she has significant odds at winning the title, her father Ric Flair could return to the company and guarantee her win.

Charlotte Flair was away from the Stamford-based promotion since December 2023 owing to an injury hiatus. The 38-year-old has returned as a heel and also recently attacked Tiffany Stratton after the champ won a singles match against Piper Niven. With this, The Queen has shown that she is hell-bent on winning the WWE Women’s Championship for the 15th time in her career.

Interestingly, her father, the legendary Ric Flair, also wants her to flourish and climb back on top of the company’s ladder. The Nature Boy was released from WWE back in August 2021. In his final days with the promotion, he was seen accompanying his daughter to her matches several times.

Now, the 16-time World Champion could be at ringside for The Queen once again and could help her dethrone The Buff Barbie. The Hall of Famer could distract the referee or get in the way of Tiffy when she tries to execute the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Tiffany Stratton could get attacked by a seven-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 41

The Center of the Universe recently aligned herself with Trish Stratus. The duo has gelled with each other, and the veteran has also teamed up with Tiffy to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. While the duo seems to have a tight-knit friendship, there is a chance that Stratus could betray Stratton at WrestleMania 41.

Canada’s Greatest Export is currently celebrating her 25th year as a pro wrestler. While she hasn’t announced her retirement yet, she could soon hang up her boots. Wanting to end her career on a high note, Stratus could turn heel at WrestleMania 41 and attack Tiffany Stratton.

Notably, the future Hall of Famer is a seven-time WWE Women’s Champion and could be looking to improve her record to eight. Thus, Trish Stratus is right where she wants to be and could begin a feud with Tiffy after attacking the champ in Las Vegas. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Stratton and Stratus.

