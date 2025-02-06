WWE legend to return at Elimination Chamber after 12 years to earn Undisputed title shot? Looking at the possibility

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is the next and final stop before WrestleMania and is set to have massive implications on the card for the Grandest Stage of Them All. The traditional Chamber matches will determine the No. 1 contender for the World Championship, apart from the Royal Rumble winner.

While many stars might win the Men's Elimination Chamber match, there is a chance that The Rock will make his return at the premium live event for the first time in 12 years to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Rock's last appearance at the PLE came back in 2013 when he successfully defended his WWE Championship against CM Punk.

With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, anticipation for The Rock's return for a massive match like last year has been at an all-time high. Though the excitement has toned down over the past few weeks due to hints that the Final Boss won't be in action at WrestleMania, plans could turn around very fast.

CM Punk and John Cena are confirmed to enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match, with other spots set to be filled following qualifying matches in the next couple of weeks. The Final Boss could use his power as a TKO board member to gain entry into the match without the need to compete in a qualifying bout.

With Jey Uso seemingly set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, The Rock could win the Elimination Chamber match and challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship. This could finally book the highly anticipated match between Rhodes and The Rock, giving the fans another massive reason to stay engaged in the shows.

Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania status might be uncertain

Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a brutal match at Royal Rumble. However, following the match, the Stamford-based company announced that Rhodes had sustained multiple injuries.

The champion will himself address his injuries and his status for WrestleMania this week on SmackDown. However, with the company confirming a major segment for The American Nightmare, it seems clear that he might miss The Show of Shows. Time will tell if Cody Rhodes will compete at WrestleMania 41 or not.

