WWE legend to return for the first time in almost five years for Crown Jewel? Exploring massive swerve involving The Bloodline

Roman Reigns returns to WWE this week on SmackDown and it could kickstart an interesting Bloodline storyline including Rikishi.

The WWE Hall of Famer has been teasing a return for several months, and the most obvious place for him to make his presence known would be at Crown Jewel, seeing as the Saudi Arabian audience are big fans of Attitude Era stars.

WWE often tries to bring back legends for the show, and this year will no doubt include several Hall of Famers as well. The fact that many legends have since joined AEW means that there is a smaller net for WWE to cast, but it could include Rikishi.

The former champion hasn't been seen since the RAW Reunion show in January 2019, and after teasing joining the family and settling the issues between his own sons for several months, it seems the likeliest option.

Roman Reigns could be looking to add new members to The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

The Bloodline has been having some issues in recent weeks, but Jimmy Uso has been in a position to reunite with his brother Solo Sikoa, and take the fight to John Cena following his return.

It's likely that Reigns will pick up this feud with Cena when he returns to WWE, since The Tribal Chief will make his family issues his own, and The Greatest of all Time could now be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

It will be interesting to see if Rikishi is added to The Bloodline, or brought in as a guest referee for Roman Reigns' match as part of the show, which would then allow him to reunite with his real-life family.

Do you think it's finally time for Rikishi to make his return? Share your thoughts and predictions for Crown Jewel in the comments section below.

