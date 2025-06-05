WWE legend to return from injury to retire against Dominik Mysterio at SummerSlam 2025? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio is on the rise on the main roster right now. Dirty Dom won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and is also a key part of The Judgment Day. Now, there is a chance that he could soon get the chance to retire a legend, his father, Rey Mysterio, after he returns from injury.

The Hall of Famer was scheduled to face El Grande Amricano at the Show of Shows this year. However, the go-home episode of SmackDown ahead of ‘Mania saw the Latino World Order leader get legitimately injured. Since then, Rey Mysterio has been nursing a torn groin along with a busted eardrum.

While the LWO leader is away from active programming, he posted an image of himself and Dominik Mysterio on Instagram a couple of days ago. The image is from the time when Dom was still a babyface ally of his father.

“Some moments stay with you forever… A son. A father. A ring. Describe this rivalry in just one word. 👇#619,” Mysterio wrote.

The comments section of this post is filled with several fans wondering if this is an indication from the mighty luchador that he may soon retire. There is no official confirmation regarding this from either Rey Mysterio or WWE.

However, if the former three-time world champion does plan to retire, this post by him suggests that he would like to face Dominik Mysterio as his last opponent. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan asked Dominik Mysterio not to accompany her at the ringside anymore

Liv Morgan had taken a hiatus from WWE to shoot her upcoming Hollywood project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Since she has returned, it has been noticed that she is no longer accompanied by Dominik Mysterio to her matches. The Miracle Kid was asked about it recently on RAW Recap, to which she said:

“Yeah, I’ve asked Dominik to stay back. Is that okay with you?... I’ve asked Dominik to please, I know you care for me so much, and you just want the best for me. But respectfully and lovingly, stay back and let me cook,” she said. [25:00 - 25:18]

Liv Morgan was also asked if things were good between her and Dominik Mysterio. In response, the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion asked the host if he had seen Netflix’s Tudum event. It should be noted, however, that since her return, Morgan has lost both her matches, one of which cost her a chance to qualify for the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

While the Slammy Award-winning Female Superstar of the Year said things are good between her and Dominik Mysterio, she has her eye out for Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Judgment Day.

