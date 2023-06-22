WWE legend to return at SummerSlam and challenge Roman Reigns for the title? Massive feud for The Tribal Chief explored

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a program with The Usos. However, he could be confronted by a ghost from his past this summer.

For those unaware, a recent report has suggested that Randy Orton's WWE return is on the horizon. While some in the company want The Viper to return to Money in the Bank, WWE could save his return for SummerSlam 2023. If that is indeed the case, then The Apex Predator could return at the event to challenge Roman Reigns for the title.

As you may know, Randy Orton has been on a hiatus since May 2022 due to a back injury. He last wrestled in the Tag Team Titles Unification match on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, where he joined forces with Matt Riddle to take on The Usos.

However, things didn't turn out well for The Apex Predator as he faced a heartbreaking defeat in the match due to Roman Reigns' interference. Given that, it wouldn't be wrong to say that the former WWE Champion has a score to settle with The Head of the Table.

While The Viper was reportedly set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2022, it didn't happen as WWE was forced to change their plans due to Randy's injury.

Nonetheless, with Orton rumored to return at SummerSlam, the creative team could reignite his rivalry with The Tribal Chief upon his comeback. The Viper could make a blockbuster return at the Biggest Party of Summer and confront Reigns, laying down the breadcrumbs for a potential dream match.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will square off against The Usos in a blockbuster tag match at WWE MITB

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are scheduled to take on The Usos in a tag team encounter at Money in the Bank. While many had expected Reigns to lock horns with Jimmy in a singles match following the events of Night of Champions, Jey Uso sided with his brother last week, setting up a Bloodline Civil War for MITB.

However, the ongoing feud between The Tribal Chief and The Usos isn't likely to conclude after a one-off encounter. Fans can expect WWE to milk this angle at least until SummerSlam 2023. While it is interesting to see what happens next in the storyline, many believe that one of The Usos could potentially dethrone Roman Reigns.

However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell is against that idea. Speaking on the latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained his viewpoint:

"I think if he drops it to one of The Usos now, it would be way too soon. They will lose a lot of ratings and a lot of house money. I think they are going to drag this out because it's still very enjoyable. It's not old; they keep it fresh, they keep it new. That's the secret of their success because we're all guessing, and the fans are guessing, but we're guessing in a good way because it's good stuff!"

