WWE legend reveals "mixed feelings" on The Undertaker breaking character

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

The Undertaker, one of the most recognisable and mysterious faces in WWE, has recently given out interviews out of character, where he has delved into a lot of details of his past in wrestling and his personal life.

His most recent interview was with Stone Cold Steve Austin, on his new show Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network. WWE legend Kane, who has had a storied history with The Deadman in the WWE ring, gave his opinion on The Undertaker breaking character with these interviews.

In a recent interview with Metro, Kane spoke about his "mixed feelings" on The Undertaker going out of character:

"Well, I think like everyone I have mixed feelings about it. I think overall it's good. We're people, and we portray a character. And I think everybody knows that, of course. And I think sometimes that was taken so seriously that it was almost comic, right? Just, everybody knows that we're characters on TV."

"I think that a guy like Mark opening up and talking about all of these different things, I mean, gosh what a perspective that guy has, right? And what knowledge, and he's been there for everything and knows more about than almost anybody else. And he's a great guy, he's a really cool dude. So to see him be able to do stuff like that, I think is refreshing," said Kane.