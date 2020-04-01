WWE Legend reveals why the company never hired ECW's New Jack

New Jack took the word 'Extreme' to a whole new level

He's perhaps one of the most controversial figures in professional wrestling

New Jack was famous for all the wrong reasons (Pic Source: Vice)

While WWE did hire several ECW alumni in the years after they bought the company, although there was one man who they didn't and it was none other than New Jack. It's fair to say that the wrestler was a man who would go to extremes with his opponents in the ring and the results were sometimes mortifying.

New Jack was the subject of Vice's Dark Side of the Ring this week and the episode covered how he got started in the business with his start in Smokey Mountain Wrestling as well as his eventual arrival in ECW in the 1990s.

Several people, including Jim Cornette, The Sandman, and D-Lo Brown, were interviewed for the episode, with Cornette revealing why WWE never hired this wrestler as they were never going to touch him. He said:

"Because he was too controversial. They were afraid of lawsuits, they were afraid of bad publicity, they were afraid he was going to hurt somebody."

New Jack was very much a provocative figure as someone would take things too far. It would have been interesting if WWE had ever brought him in, but going by Cornette's words, it would never have happened.