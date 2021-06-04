"It's a dream that became a reality" - Rey Mysterio comments on winning the tag titles with his son Dominik

WWE legend and one half of the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Rey Mysterio, was recently interviewed by Sony Sports India. During the interview, the legendary Luchador opened up about winning the tag titles alongside his son Dominik.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik made history last month at the WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view where they beat The Dirty Dawgs to become the first father and son tag team champions in WWE history.

Speaking to Sony Sports India, Rey Mysterio opened up about how incredible it is to hold the tag titles with his son:

"This is very special obviously because those who are parents with understand the love a father or a mother have for their children so it grows out of every achievement that I've had in the past," said Rey. "Being able to share the ring with my son is a blessing. On top of that being able to say that we were the first ever father and son tag team champions is just incredible. I'm beyond... it's just unbelievable. It's a dream that became a reality."

The Mysterios' reign as the champions is off to a strong start, as the duo defended the gold against The Dirty Dawgs last month.

Rey Mysterio on helping Dominik inside the ring

Rey and Dominik Mysterio in WWE

Rey Mysterio also opened up about how he has been able to guide Dominik inside the ring.

Rey said that he's probably Dominik's harshest critic because he wants to impart as much knowledge as possible. As his father, Rey wants to help Dominik become the best that he can be. Rey also mentioned that he has been impressed by how far Dominik has already come in a short period of time:

"I'm truly blessed to be able to guide him and show him the ropes, correct him when he does wrong and applaud him when he does great," Mysterio continued. "I think I am his worst critic and probably the person who will try to give him as much knowledge as possible. He's doing an incredible job and he's surprised all the fans and surprised me as well... for a short amount of time, his growth and how he displays his action in the ring."

Rey Mysterio continues to teach his son the ropes, and the duo will again defend the titles this week on WWE SmackDown.

