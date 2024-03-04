WWE legend’s 780+ day unbeaten run to end at WrestleMania 40? Possibility explored

WWE has already confirmed some gigantic matches for the card of WrestleMania 40. As of writing, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes in an Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout. In addition, Reigns and Cody are also expected to be involved in a tag team bout on the Night 1 of the premium live event.

Besides this, recent developments also seemingly indicate a potential inclusion of a United States Championship bout to the card, with Logan Paul defending his title against WWE legend Randy Orton at The Show of Shows.

The assumptions for a match between these two stem from the conclusion of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, where The Maverick cost The Viper the bout, resulting in the victory of Drew McIntyre. However, if this singles title match comes to fruition, then it's conceivable that The YouTube Sensation might end the unbeaten 780+ day undefeated singles run of The Apex Predator.

For those who might not know, Randy Orton last suffered a loss in singles matches on February 14, 2022, when he lost at the hands of Seth Rollins after interference from The Alpha Academy.

It is important to note that after this Orton has suffered losses but only in tag team matches with Riddle or multi-men matches, but not in a singles showdown. This makes him unbeaten in singles bouts for almost 780+ days.

However, if Orton clashes against Logan in a singles showdown, then indeed The Maverick holds the chance to retain his US title. Additionally, gaining victory over someone like Randy Orton will be counted as an highlight for the 28-year-old star.

Logan Paul is set to make his WWE SmackDown return ahead of WrestleMania 40

As the WWE Universe is almost a month from WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul is all set to make his first presence on WWE SmackDown since the Elimination Chamber PLE. His appearance on the blue brand next week was announced by the Stamford-based promotion during their latest episode of the Friday night show.

Some fans consider that The Maverick might be defending his US title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania 40 due to unfinished business between him and Kevin Owens.

For those unaware, this year's Grandest Stage of Them All is set to emanate live on April 6 and 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be intriguing to see against whom Logan Paul will be defending his United States Title in this mega PLE.

