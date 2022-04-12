WWE legend's daughter has cameo role alongside Dana Brooke on RAW

This week on RAW, Dana Brooke and Tamina threw their respective bachelorette parties after accepting proposals from Akira Tozawa and Reggie ahead of WrestleMania.

Several extras were used as friends of the brides-to-be, including many former AEW stars and a second-generation wrestler. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D'Amboise, Leila Grey, Raychell Rose, Miranda Gordy, CPA, and Jah-C.

All of these women have appeared on AEW TV over the past year, while Miranda is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry Gordy. The daughter of the wrestling legend had a tryout for the company back in February 2021 but was seemingly unsuccessful.

Ashley D'Amboise went on to appear on AEW Dark, making her the fourth star to wrestle for both companies on the same night.

Tamina and Dana Brooke will both get married next week on RAW

WWE @WWE This bachelorette party will be quite the story one day... #WWERaw This bachelorette party will be quite the story one day... #WWERaw https://t.co/pgjJ6xiODB

It was announced following their Bachelor and Bachelorette parties last night that both women will be walking down the aisle next week on RAW.

Interestingly, despite being at odds over the 24/7 Championship a few weeks ago, the two women will now say their vows side by side. Tamina and Brooke even called a truce before R-Truth announced that he would be the minister for the wedding. The stars made it clear that the rules of the 24/7 Championship were off until Brooke is married.

Nikki A.S.H looked to crash the party last night when she appeared alongside a referee and looked to pin Dana. However, Tamina was able to save her former rival and help her keep hold of her title.

It's unclear what the end game is for the story between the two couples, but weddings in WWE rarely go to plan, and this one will definitely have some interference included.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh