WWE legend’s daughter to replace Nick Aldis as new SmackDown GM, Triple H gone? - 4 Ways The Rock could abuse his power

WWE legend The Rock recently did an in-ring promo where he flaunted his power in the company. The Final Boss even said that he practically owns the Stamford-based promotion.

With such a high level of authority, here are four ways The High Chief could abuse his power in WWE:

#4. The Rock could strip Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Championship

Last week on SmackDown, The Rock called Cody Rhodes to the ring during his segment and talked about the friendship they have developed since WrestleMania XL. Following this, he gloated about the power he enjoys over WWE and asked The American Nightmare to be his champion. While Rhodes tried to deny The Brahma Bull, the latter asked him to properly think about the offer.

The Final Boss said that he would hear the champion’s answer at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1, 2025. Considering the high odds of Cody Rhodes remaining a babyface, he could reject The Rock’s offer in Toronto. However, this could lead The Brahma Bull to lose his temper and immediately strip him of the Undisputed Title.

Rock could also pit The American Nightmare in an impromptu match and while The High Chief’s chosen wrestler makes his way to the ring, he could blindside Rhodes with a Rock Bottom. Thus, Rhodes could get dethroned without reaching the one-year milestone as the champ.

#3. Nick Aldis could lose his position as the SmackDown General Manager

Nick Aldis assumed the role of SmackDown’s General Manager back in October 2023. While the former five-time NWA Champion has done a good job as the blue show’s GM, The Rock could ask him to vacate his spot. In his place, The People’s Champ could appoint his daughter Ava as the new GM.

Ava previously wrestled in NXT as part of The Schism faction. After the crew’s disbandment, she became the General Manager of the developmental brand. Thus, she already has the perspective of both a wrestler and a manager. Thus, The High Chief could snub Aldis and give the 23-year-old the chance to manage a main roster show.

#2. The Final Boss could forcibly insert himself in the Elimination Chamber match

Speaking to Cody Rhodes last week on SmackDown, The Rock pointed at the Undisputed Championship and said that he doesn't want the mere title, but he wants the champion's soul. However, if The American Nightmare declines his offer, The Brahma Bull could take things into his own hands.

The High Chief could forcibly insert himself into the Elimination Chamber match and win the contest to become the number one contender for the Undisputed Title. He could also directly pin the winner and steal his chance to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. This would be a grand booking considering several fans have been waiting for The Final Boss to take on The American Nightmare.

#1. The Rock could fire Triple H

Triple H has been working as the Chief Content Officer of WWE since 2022 and has delivered several great weekly shows and premium live events. While The Rock said that he practically owns the company right now, The Game may not let The People’s Champ abuse his powers arbitrarily. Thus, there is a chance that The High Chief could fire the CCO and get rid of him.

The Final Boss and The King of Kings are already established rivals who feuded with each other multiple times in the Attitude Era. Moreover, The Rock also knows that Triple H would be in the camp of Cody Rhodes given his amicable relationship with him.

Hence, The Paul Levesque Era could come to an end because of The Brahma Bull’s influence. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for The High Chief in the future.

