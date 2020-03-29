WWE legend says Vince McMahon chose a bad time to take on AEW

AEW has been doing good numbers on Wednesday nights, beating NXT in ratings most weeks.

Jim Ross thinks this isn't the best time for WWE to take the fight to AEW.

Vince McMahon

All Elite Wrestling has been making waves since the company's inception last year. Although they still aren't at a level to compete with established WWE shows like RAW and SmackDown, Dynamite has been dominating most Wednesday nights head to head with NXT.

WWE has been making moves since the advent of AEW, including offering big money to their talents to sign new contracts. WWE legend Jim Ross recently gave his thoughts about this on his podcast, and he said that Vince McMahon was doing his best to make sure AEW doesn't grow, similar to what he had done with WCW back in the day. However, JR also added that this was a bad time for Vince to take on AEW and explained why:

Obviously McMahon was very interested in making sure that WCW did not grow. It's akin to what he's doing now with AEW. Just to do what he can to prevent the growth of the brand. Unfortunately for him, he picked a time where his business is somewhat uninteresting to a lot of people based on the ratings. Timing for him on this one is not real good. H/T WrestlingInc

Jim Ross is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling's commentary team.

