WWE News: JBL Takes A Shot At Current Heels

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 584 // 02 Nov 2018, 10:50 IST

What's the story?

A problem that many WWE fans have spoken about on WWE television currently is the lack of legitimate heels. WWE has several good babyfaces, but there are far too few heels, apart from the likes of Kevin Owens or The Miz.

WWE legend JBL, who was a great heel in his wrestling days, spoke to Busted Open Radio, where he revealed why there are fewer great heels on WWE television currently.

In case you didn't know...

JBL, who was part of a popular tag team, APA, during the Attitude Era, and later as a singles competitor, was a good heel, and had stayed a heel throughout his WWE career.

JBL is no longer an active part of the WWE, last appearing at RAW's 25th-anniversary episode. He is currently seen on business channels, as an analyst.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, JBL spoke about how wrestlers back in his day always stayed in character, with a heel being a "horrible person" 24/7.

He said that being nice to people on social media when a Superstar is a heel, does not help their character and that being liked as a heel means that the wrestler has "failed miserably".

"I would see these guys trying to be heels and right after some dastardly deed on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown, they quote a bible verse and say how great it is to help people on social media. You're killing yourself because these same people who follow you on social media are the same one that watch you on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, and they're the ones out there saying, 'you know, he's really a good guy; I like him; he's a good heel.'

"If somebody tells you, 'you're a good heel,' you have failed miserably. If you're selling t-shirts as a heel, you're selling them, then you've failed miserably. If you have a heel section, then you've failed miserably. You want to be the most socially [unredeeming] person when you walk out there," said JBL (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

We hope to see more great heels on WWE. With Kevin Owens injured, RAW has one less great heel, but Dean Ambrose's heel turn and the emergence of Drew McIntyre could fill the gap left by Owens.