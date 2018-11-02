×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

WWE News: JBL Takes A Shot At Current Heels

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
584   //    02 Nov 2018, 10:50 IST


Enter caption

What's the story?

A problem that many WWE fans have spoken about on WWE television currently is the lack of legitimate heels. WWE has several good babyfaces, but there are far too few heels, apart from the likes of Kevin Owens or The Miz.

WWE legend JBL, who was a great heel in his wrestling days, spoke to Busted Open Radio, where he revealed why there are fewer great heels on WWE television currently.

In case you didn't know...

JBL, who was part of a popular tag team, APA, during the Attitude Era, and later as a singles competitor, was a good heel, and had stayed a heel throughout his WWE career.

JBL is no longer an active part of the WWE, last appearing at RAW's 25th-anniversary episode. He is currently seen on business channels, as an analyst.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, JBL spoke about how wrestlers back in his day always stayed in character, with a heel being a "horrible person" 24/7.

He said that being nice to people on social media when a Superstar is a heel, does not help their character and that being liked as a heel means that the wrestler has "failed miserably".

"I would see these guys trying to be heels and right after some dastardly deed on Monday Night RAW or SmackDown, they quote a bible verse and say how great it is to help people on social media. You're killing yourself because these same people who follow you on social media are the same one that watch you on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown, and they're the ones out there saying, 'you know, he's really a good guy; I like him; he's a good heel.'

"If somebody tells you, 'you're a good heel,' you have failed miserably. If you're selling t-shirts as a heel, you're selling them, then you've failed miserably. If you have a heel section, then you've failed miserably. You want to be the most socially [unredeeming] person when you walk out there," said JBL (H/T WrestlingInc for the transcription)

What's next?

We hope to see more great heels on WWE. With Kevin Owens injured, RAW has one less great heel, but Dean Ambrose's heel turn and the emergence of Drew McIntyre could fill the gap left by Owens.

Topics you might be interested in:
JBL
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
The Greatest Heels in WWE History - No. 6
RELATED STORY
5 Current WWE Superstars who are natural heels
RELATED STORY
The 5 greatest heels of the 2000s
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar Takes A Cheap Shot At Daniel...
RELATED STORY
4 Smartest heels in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
5 best heels in WWE in 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena finally responds to sudden JBL...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kenny Omega Takes A Cheap Shot At Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rusev takes a shot at the WWE World Cup on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion takes shot at Triple H
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us