WWE Legend The Mountie on beating The Hart Foundation for the WWE Tag Team Championship with his brother [Exclusive]

WWE legend The Mountie (Jacques Rougeau) recently appeared on an episode of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss his career in professional wrestling.

The Mountie spoke of his brother and former tag team partner Raymond Rougeau, and the unforgettable moment the pair defeated The Hart Foundation for the WWE Tag Team Championship, even though the win ended up becoming bittersweet:

“We won the belts, Raymond and I, but it was only for the Montreal territory, and there was like five thousand fans outside waiting for us. It was the greatest moment, I think, Raymond and I had together in our twenty years working together as a tag team. I’ve gotta say, that must have been one of the greatest nights. Unfortunately, they never saw it, the American TV or around the world. Because they came to the TV at the weekend and all the Quebec people are waiting to see us as champions on TV. Then they saw The Hart Foundation, and they never even spoke about it! That they lost, our win, or nothing!”

The incident The Mountie is referring to was when The Fabulous Rougeaus (Jacques and Raymond) won the WWE Tag Team Championship from The Hart Foundation, only to have the decision overturned due to interference from Jimmy Hart.

The Mountie on his relationship with his brother

The Fabulous Rougeaus

While the pair may not speak much nowadays, it’s clear The Mountie still holds a lot of respect for his brother and former tag team partner:

“Oh my God… I could talk for an hour just about my brother Raymond. Where do I start? Chris, you know, my brother and I, we haven’t spoken in years. We’re having a family problem, and a difference of opinions. Not who’s right or wrong, it’s just that we don’t think the same way… But Raymond has got to be the greatest tag team (partner) I’ve ever worked with. As far as a worker, psychology, he took care of himself in the ring too. He could do that!... So it’s all good, so many memories. I could go back (down) memory lane with Raymond.”

You can watch the full clip of Dr. Chris Featherstone’s conversation with The Mountie on Inside SKoop here:

