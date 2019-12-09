WWE Legend The Rock reveals that he's currently unemployed

Phillipa Marie

The Rock recently revealed that he's currently between jobs

The Rock is easily considered to be one of the greatest performers all time. The former World Champion was one of the first wrestlers to successfully make the move from the ring to the big screen and has since made quite the career for himself as an actor.

This year alone The Rock has starred in a number of headline movies, but these projects have kept him away from his family. The former wrestler recently told Wall Street Journal reporter Josh Eells that he is currently unemployed and enjoying the downtime.

"I'm unemployed, man! It’s honestly been the best, It’s so nice to have this downtime with the family, just taking a breather," he said via Comicbook.com

The Rock recently starred in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, as well as Fighting with my Family and Jumanji: The Next Level. He also recently filmed the latest season of Ballers.

Following a busy 2019, The Rock is taking a much-needed break and enjoying some time with his family, but it isn't expected to last since 'The Great One' already has a hectic 2020 planned.

