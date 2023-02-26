WWE legend thinks Cody Rhodes was the best babyface of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently named Cody Rhodes the "Best Babyface of the Year" in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The American Nightmare had a tumultuous start to 2022 as he departed AEW in February, a promotion of which he was one of the founders. However, this led to his stunning return at WrestleMania 38, where fans rapturously welcomed him. Cody went on to defeat Seth Rollins at the show in an instant classic.

Though he was ruled out of action for the remainder of the year after defeating Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022, he left a lasting impact with his resilient performance. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Booker T named The American Nightmare as the "Best Babyface of the year" for his spectacular work.

"Best Babyface of the Year would go to Cody Rhodes," said Booker T.

WWE legend Booker T picked Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo as the "Most Evil Heels of the Year"

In the category of the "Most Evil Heel of the Year," Booker T collectively picked AEW stars and real-life couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo.

"Most Evil Heels of the Year - Tay Melo, Sammy Guevara," said Booker T. (0:49 - 0:57)

Interestingly, Guevara was Cody Rhodes' last AEW opponent before he left for WWE, as the two collided for the TNT Championship at Beach Break on January 26th, 2022. The Spanish God emerged victorious in the highly-lauded Ladder match.

The American Nightmare will compete in arguably the biggest bout of his career at WrestleMania 39, where he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

