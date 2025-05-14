WWE legend to turn heel and help Gunther win the World Heavyweight Championship? Exploring the possibility 

Gunther is set to receive a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity on RAW after Money in the Bank next month. He will face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul, which will take place at Saturday Night's Main Event this month. While The Ring General has promised a fair fight, there is wild speculation that a WWE legend may turn heel to help the Austrian regain the gold.

Ad

Michael Cole could be that surprise element that might help Gunther become the new champion. The speculation arose due to the Imperium leader giving a nod of respect to Cole and Pat McAfee at Backlash. Since then, the WWE commentator has been acting a little softer toward the former world champion. The veteran has also shown a little respect for The Ring General.

While it would be an intriguing prospect to see Michael Cole as a heel once again in WWE, it is highly unlikely to happen. Cole has been a veteran figure in the company and has huge respect among the fans. Additionally, he is the lead commentator of WWE, often representing the company during media scrums and post-shows.

Ad

Trending

Therefore, involving Michael Cole in such a grand title match could impact his regular duties as a commentator. Moreover, Cole's last heel run in the company during 2010-11 was not well received by the fans. Given that history, turning the legend heel at this point might not be a wise move, as it could damage his well-established image.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hence, The Ring General is likely to be on his own in the upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match. That said, it is going to be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him from here on RAW.

Gunther to turn babyface on Monday Night RAW?

Gunther has been a vicious heel throughout his career in WWE. He is known for his dominant presence and ruthless behavior. However, for the past few weeks, he has adopted a calmer and more composed demeanor. It is somewhat indicative that WWE could be planning a major character change for him.

Ad

There is a high possibility that Triple H might be planning a babyface turn for the 37-year-old. The Austrian superstar needs a fresh start after losing his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He has lost his dominance, and now the company would be looking to re-establish him on the roster.

In this case, a babyface turn could open doors for new feuds and storylines. It could help Gunther gain the WWE Universe's respect while adding a new layer to his current character. Besides, this way WWE could pit him against top heels in the company such as Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu.

However, this is complete speculation, and only time will tell how the Triple H-led creative team shapes his upcoming run on the red brand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More