WWE legend on Vince McMahon canceling his online blogs

Jim Ross recently recalled when Vince McMahon instructed him to stop writing columns for WWE's website.

The article series, known as The Ross Report, was nixed in January 2003. The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that the blogs caused bad morale among talent if their names were not mentioned.

Ross, a WWE talent relations executive at the time, confirmed on his Grilling JR podcast that Vince McMahon brought the column to an end:

"I think it was the right call. I think my position continued to grow as an executive, and it's ironic how Meltzer put that thing, but there's a lot of truth in it. If talents weren't mentioned, then they felt like that was a slight to them even though they might not have been at the top of the topical list on that day." [45:05 – 45:26]

Jim Ross was responsible for assembling the WWE roster and negotiating talent contracts. As a result, superstars wanted to hear good things about themselves on his blogs.

Why Jim Ross had no problem with Vince McMahon's request

The current AEW announcer was one of the most influential people behind the scenes in WWE in 2003. He also performed on-screen as a commentator.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



Do you think they worked well together or do you prefer King/JR? What did you make of the commentary team of Paul Heyman and Jim Ross back in 2001?Do you think they worked well together or do you prefer King/JR? #WWE What did you make of the commentary team of Paul Heyman and Jim Ross back in 2001?Do you think they worked well together or do you prefer King/JR? #WWE https://t.co/Eib4b3b9VW

Given his number of responsibilities, Ross did not mind when Vince McMahon took one more task away from him:

"I certainly didn't want to interfere with their [superstars'] attitude or anything along those lines. I think it was time. It had ran its course, and it gave me some time back to do my day job, as they like to say." [45:27 – 45:44]

Ross is widely viewed as one of the greatest commentators in wrestling history. The 71-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Is Jim Ross the best announcer ever? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Sasha Banks allegedly ignored a WWE legend backstage. Details here.

Poll : 0 votes