WWE Legend worked with The Undertaker despite initial reluctance because "Vince McMahon would have done that" (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Teddy Long recently spoke about his kidnapping segment with The Undertaker.

Teddy had a Hall of Fame career with the WWE, initially starting as a match referee for the company. He then transitioned into an on-screen general manager role. He later became the SmackDown GM, marking his most memorable stint with the promotion.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Machine podcast, Long recalled the kidnapping segment with The Undertaker and called it one of the highlights of his career.

The Hall of Famer claimed that he was initially scared about filming the angle but did it anyways because Mr. McMahon would have done the same.

"I had a lot of great moments, especially with Vickie Guerrero and all that stuff we were doing. But with the kidnapping, from The Undertaker and me being in the car was something that you know, you always dread. What? Am I gonna get in the casket? I didn't want to do that. But I did that because Vince McMahon would have done that. So I'm not gonna tell this man what I'm not gonna do when I know you're gonna do it. Like I said, I had a lot of good moments, but the kidnapping with Undertaker, that was one of the good ones," said Long. [From 2:22 - 2:51]

You can watch the full video here:

The kidnapping segment played out on WWE SmackDown

Back in 2009, The Undertaker was in a feud with CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title.

Long was then SmackDown GM and found himself out of favors with the Deadman after he screwed him over during a matchup. This led to a segment on the September 18, 2009, episode of the blue brand where Taker abducted Teddy.

Long stepped into a limousine and was greeted by Taker. He then drove off with the SmackDown GM. The following week, Teddy was brought out in a casket by some druids.

Do you remember watching Teddy Long get kidnapped? What was your reaction? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.