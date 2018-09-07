Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Superstars who Brock Lesnar should face when he returns to the WWE

Masoom Alli
ANALYST
Feature
7.69K   //    07 Sep 2018, 20:00 IST

Image result for brock lesnar

Last month at WWE Summerslam, we finally saw Brock Lesnar drop the WWE Universal Championship after having one of the longest championship reigns in WWE history. Of course, this was entirely expected as Lesnar made it publicly known that he has every intention of making a return to the UFC.

It was widely anticipated that Lesnar would lose the title at WrestleMania 34 to Roman Reigns. Shockingly, Lesnar retained the title which led to many questions as to his current status within the WWE. News then broke that he had signed a new contract with WWE and that he would still be sticking around for the next few months.

It is clear that the WWE have invested a lot in Lesnar and that they want the superstar to remain as a part of the WWE in any capacity which they can have him. This is also a huge reason as to why Lesnar has received such preferential treatment and has been the exception to so many rules which the WWE holds strictly in place for so many of its other superstars.

Lesnar's run as Universal champion was exciting in the beginning but his limited appearances eventually made his reign become tedious. There was no thrill, no excitement and it seemed that he was destined to be Roman Reigns rival and nothing more.

He is currently busy with the UFC at the moment and will be for the next few months. However, his return to the WWE provides the company with an opportunity to get him involved in some new and exciting feuds as well as to bring some new talent into the spotlight.

Lesnar does have some unfinished business within the WWE and this article will take a look at 5 WWE superstars who Lesnar should face on his return to the WWE.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Brock Lesnar Braun Stowman
Masoom Alli
ANALYST
5 Ways That Brock Lesnar Could Return To WWE
RELATED STORY
3 times WWE let Brock Lesnar break the rules
RELATED STORY
5 things that should not happen in Brock Lesnar's return...
RELATED STORY
Five WWE Superstars That Shouldn't Beat Brock Lesnar For...
RELATED STORY
Six Best Moments of Brock Lesnar in the WWE 
RELATED STORY
5 RAW Superstars Bobby Lashley should face
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose salaries will shock you
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should replace Roman Reigns as the...
RELATED STORY
What if Brock Lesnar hadn’t returned to WWE in 2012?
RELATED STORY
4 Major WWE Stars Who Desperately Need To Change Brands
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us