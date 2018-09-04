5 times when a character transformation changed a Superstar's career

You don't get a second chance to make a first impression in the real world, but in the WWE it seems that a character change is all it takes to make the WWE Universe feel as if though it is the first time which they are meeting you.

Superstars changing their look, gimmick or character is nothing new in the WWE and is often necessary to refresh a character. Just about every WWE superstar who has ever stepped into a WWE ring has had a change in gimmick or transformed their character from the one which they used when they first made their debut and this is something which has seen many of these stars rise to the top of the WWE.

There have been cases where a change in gimmick has not worked as well as expected and the superstar has been forced to revert back to their old gimmick. This was especially the case for The Undertaker when he adopted his new American Badass gimmick which proved to be less than popular with the fans. While some fans did find this new side of The Undertaker refreshing, the general consensus was that the gimmick was a step in the wrong direction for the superstar and it wouldn't be long before he returned to his original gimmick which he has stuck to ever since then.

Superstars have also had their careers made because of a change to their gimmick and this article will take a look at five times when this has been the case. Most of these superstars changed their character so drastically that it was almost as if they were completely reborn and hard to recognize. This just goes to show how powerful a character transformation can be and how it can change the entire career of a WWE superstar.

#1 Triple H

When Triple H made his WWE debut he was a very different character from The Game which we all know him to be. His character was the snobbish and arrogant Hunter Hearst Helmsley and wasn't half the impact wrestler which he would later become.

His pairing with Shawn Michaels was the beginning of what would be a massive transformation for The Cerebral Assassin. He would ditch the Hunter Hearst Helmsley name and become better known as Triple H. This wasn't where the transformation ended though.

He noticeably improved his body and put on muscle which positioned him as more of an intensive superstar. Fans took much more of a liking to this new version of the man and it wouldn't be long before he was in the main event scene and winning multiple championships.

