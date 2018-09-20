5 WWE Superstars who should feud with Roman Reigns before they retire

If the WWE are going to persist with their plan of pushing Roman Reigns as being the face of the company (which it looks like they are very much committed to), they need to keep his title reign interesting and fresh.

Sadly, this is one area which they have gotten horribly wrong. Reigns has spent much of his time feuding with either Brock Lesnar or Braun Strowman, and is now set to defend his Universal Championship against both men in a Triple Threat match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

While this match does have the potential to be a thrilling encounter, the WWE Universe would benefit a lot from seeing Reigns facing someone other than Strowman or Lesnar each time. The WWE have an immensely gifted and talented roster which is currently not being used to its full potential, and there are plenty other superstars who could serve as a fine rival for Roman Reigns.

While it is highly unlikely that Strowman will ever be out of the title picture for very long, a fresh angle to Reigns' title run is seriously required. As a result of this, the WWE need to spend some time giving thought as to who Reigns should be feuding with after WWE Crown Jewel, whether it is for the title or not.

This article will take a look at five talented WWE superstars who are nearing the end of their careers and who should feud with Reigns at least once before they retire. These WWE Superstars could also bring out the best in Reigns and challenge him to take his game to the next level - something which every face of the company needs to do.

#1 Jeff Hardy

With Matt Hardy already seemingly having called time on his career, one has to wonder as to how much longer his brother Jeff Hardy will keep going for. Jeff has been involved in a brutal feud with Randy Orton over the past few months and has shown no signs of slowing down in any way at all.

Reigns has encountered many different Superstars but none quite like Jeff Hardy. The charismatic enigma that is Jeff Hardy is something which Reigns would have to really think about his approach to, much as Triple H had to during their feud.

It was during his feud with Triple H that Jeff Hardy showed the entire wrestling industry that he is indeed main event material and that he does belong in the main event scene. Very few fans in the WWE can deny that a feud between Jeff Hardy and Roman Reigns would be one of the most interesting and exciting feuds which we have seen on the WWE in recent times.

The two superstars are currently on different brands, but this is something which a brand switch can easily fix.

