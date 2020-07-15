WWE lists Mojo Rawley and Naomi as new SmackDown Tag Team Champions in website botch

Mojo Rawley has invited WWE fans to give his tag team with Naomi a name after WWE.com erroneously listed the duo as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

WWE’s website has sections for Superstars from all five of the company’s brands – RAW, SmackDown, NXT, NXT UK and 205 Live – as well as a Hall of Fame category and alumni pages for former Superstars from WWE, WCW and ECW.

Although there is a separate section listing every current title holder in WWE, the SmackDown section appeared to list Mojo Rawley and Naomi as SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

I’m not mad at it bro! @MojoRawleyWWE our hypeness would be unmatched Frfr 😂😍 https://t.co/a8ePv7nL1W — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 15, 2020

The SmackDown Tag Team titles are currently held by The New Day, with Big E and Kofi Kingston defending the titles while Xavier Woods recovers from a serious Achilles injury.

Mojo Rawley and Naomi’s WWE statuses

I don’t start mess I finish it 🤨 @laceyevanswwe this ain’t over heffa #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/bAV69LtuIJ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) July 11, 2020

Mojo Rawley moved to SmackDown in March 2020 after it was confirmed that his real-life best friend, Rob Gronkowski, signed with WWE.

Since Gronkowski’s departure in June, Rawley’s only televised match came on the June 19 episode of SmackDown when he was defeated by Shorty G.

Naomi, meanwhile, took part in a Karaoke Showdown on the most recent episode of SmackDown, leading to a one-on-one encounter with Lacey Evans. Dana Brooke and Tamina interrupted the match to cause a disqualification.