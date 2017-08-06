WWE Live Event (8/4/17) Results: Halifax, NS

The superstars of Monday Night Raw visited Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada on August 4th and delivered a solid live event. The show had some good matches and was headlined by a triple threat showdown between Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman.

The absence of Seth Rollins from the event proved to be a major blow for the fans. Though there were concerns about his absence, Rollins revealed that he missed the show due to travel issues.

Below are the results from the Live Event.

#1 Cesaro and Sheamus vs.The Revival

So much fun at #WWEHalifax last night! May have screamed like a little girl for @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus ???????? pic.twitter.com/Q6NgpknXqZ — Kaitlin Dawson (@kaitlin_dawson) August 5, 2017

The match turned out to be an exciting one, despite a slow start. The slow start, however, did make the fans chant ‘boring’.

The Revival had some heat on them and in the end, the reigning Tag Team champions went home with the win. Cesaro’s Neutralizer proved to be the winning move for his team.

#2 Jason Jordan vs. Elias Samson

Jason Jordan continued his good run on the Raw roster by picking up yet another win. At the Halifax event, he got the better of Elias Samson in an average match, according to fans at the venue.

There was even a ‘Who's your daddy’ chant for Jordan, alluding to the ongoing storyline with Kurt Angle.

