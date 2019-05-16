WWE Live Event Results (05/15/2019): WWE Championship defended, a strange team up, huge WrestleMania rematch

AJ Styles battled Randy Orton at the live event

WWE's European tour continued with the latest live event at the GETEC Arena in Magdeburg, Germany. The event mainly featured the members of the Smackdown roster but RAW superstars like The Miz, Cesaro and the WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe were present, courtesy of the 'Wildcard rule'.

There were a total of eight matches on the card, including three Championship defenses. The results and highlights from the show are provided below:

#1 Matt Hardy and Apollo Crews vs Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura (with Lana)

Hardy got some loud pops from the fans in attendance. It was a fun match to get the crowd excited for the rest of the night.

Apollo Crews and Matt Hardy def. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura

Post-match, Lars Sullivan made his way out and destroyed Crews and Hardy.

#2 Xavier Woods vs Cesaro

Both Woods and Cesaro received a pretty good response from the audience. Interestingly, Kofi Kingston wasn't ringside for his New Day brother.

The matchup wasn't much impressive. It ended within 2 minutes with Woods rolling up Cesaro to get the pinfall.

Xavier Woods def. Cesaro

#3 The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce)(c) vs The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville for the WWE Women's Tag team Championship

Some fans were disappointed with the absence of Paige from the corner of her proteges, the Kabuki Warriors.

The match was short, yet entertaining due to shenanigans of the IIconics and Rose and Deville and how Asuka and Sane tried to counter them every time. In the end, with the help from Royce, Billie Kay pinned Sane to pick up the win for her team.

The IIconics def. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville and The Kabuki Warriors to retain the WWE Women's Tag team Championship

#4 Rowan vs Ali

Despite numerous attempts, Ali couldn't be of any threat to one-half of the current Smackdown Tag team Champions. Rowan made quick work of Ali and pinned him with a Chokeslam

Rowan def. Ali

I have faced odds my entire life. This Sunday, I fulfill the prophecy. #WWEMagdeburg pic.twitter.com/BIJZUuCxCM — ᴄʜᴀsᴇ ᴛʜᴇ ʟɪɢʜᴛ. (@experthighflyer) May 15, 2019

