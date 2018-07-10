WWE Live Event Results: Bridgeport (07/08)

WWE's Raw Branded Stars stopped off at Bridgeport for a house show as part of the SummerSlam Heatwave tour before making it to Raw the following night.

The audience was a rowdy one, with the wrestlers all taking it more lightly without the focus of cameras on them, and having a lot more fun. The previous night they had taken part in a Live Event in Madison Square Garden, where the stars had stolen the show, and they looked to repeat it at Bridgeport as well.

At Bridgeport, Ronda teamed up in a ten woman tag team match, Cedric Alexander put his Cruiserweight Title on the line again, and Dolph defended his Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat. The Raw Tag Team Championships were on the line where Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defended their titles in another Triple Threat Match, while the Main Event of the night was a six-man tag team match between the teams of Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Bobby Lashley, and the team of Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Elias.

So without further ado, let's get into the WWE Live Event results from Bridgeport, CT.

#1. Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy vs The B-Team vs Titus Worldwide [Raw Tag Team Championship Match]:

Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy put their titles on the line yet again at the live event against Titus Worldwide, and The B-Team. The B-Team is undefeated on television having defeated everyone since they rebranded themselves after the Miz was drafted.

Unfortunately for them, their run on house shows has not been quite as consistent. The team of Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt were able to pick up the win after they defeated Titus Worldwide and the B-Team.

Result: Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeated Titus Worldwide and the B-Team and retained their titles.

#2. Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy [Cruiserweight Championship]:

Cedric Alexander put his Cruiserweight Championship on the line yet again against Buddy Murphy. Ever since he defeated Mustafa Ali to become the Cruiserweight Champion, Cedric Alexander has looked indomitable, to say the least.

His challenger, Buddy Murphy put on a great showing, with the match being one of the best of the night.

Unfortunately for Murphy, he was not able to take advantage of the chance, and Cedric retained his title.

Result: Cedric Alexander defeated Buddy Murphy and retained his title