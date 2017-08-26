WWE Live Event Results: Carbondale, Illinois

WWE Carbondale saw a WWE Live Event with Strowman and Roman Main eventing it.

by Anirban Banerjee Opinion 26 Aug 2017, 18:38 IST

The company golden boys were in action

The Superstars of Monday Night Raw were in Carbondale, Illinois, for a Live Event, which featured a stacked and a great atmosphere.

The main event of the show featured a clash between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, who are apparently destined to battle till the end of time. Without any further ado, here are the results from the Live Event in Carbondale, Illinois:

#1 Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro — for the Raw Tag Team Championships

Rollins and Ambrose successfully defended their titles against Sheamus and Cesaro in a lively opener.

Result: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to retain

#2 Neville (c) vs. Akira Tozawa — for the Cruiserweight Championship

Neville continued his run of dominance as he picked up the win over Akira Tozawa.

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to retain

#3 Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

In this huge 12 man tag team match, it was Titus, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater and Rhyno who came out on top.

Result: Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, R-Truth, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, Goldust, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

#4 John Cena vs. Samoa Joe

This was a huge match which had everything from a referee bump to chair shots. Cena and Joe gave it their all, holding nothing back.

John Cena defeated Samoa Joe

Before the match, Cena lived up to his reputation by going out of his way to make a young fan very happy.

