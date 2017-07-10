WWE Live Event Results: Corpus Christi, Texas (7/8/17)

A great live event from WWE saw an even greater finish by the Maharaja!

Jinder faced a new challenger for the World Title

The SmackDown roster put on a huge live event at Corpus Christi, Texas this Saturday. The card for the show consisted of a Fatal-Four-Way Tag Team Title Match between The Usos, The Hype Bros, American Alpha and The New Day; Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler as well as a WWE World Championship match.

The women of SmackDown put on a great show as well, with a Six-Woman Tag Team Match between Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch against the team of Carmella, Nattie, and Tamina Snuka, followed by a Triple-Threat Title Match between former US Champion Kevin Owens, current US Champion AJ Styles and Mr. Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin.

#1 The Usos (c) vs. American Alpha vs Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder vs. The New Day (Fatal Four Way Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles)

All four teams performed at their fullest with the Usos managing to get a lot of heat from the audience while the New Day kept things lighthearted. The Usos vs The New Day dynamic has proved to be very successful for SmackDown in the past and this match was no exception, only with the added attraction of two other Tag Teams in the mix.



Result: The Usos (c) def. American Alpha, Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder, and The New Day, to retain the RAW Tag-Team Titles

#2 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

“The Artist” Shinsuke Nakamura faced his biggest rival on SmackDown at the moment, Dolph Ziggler, in a singles bout. The match was full of big moments as the two competitors gave a very energetic performance but the King of Strong Style managed to subdue his opponent and grab the victory.

Result: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

#3 Sin Cara vs Aiden English

For the third match of the night, Sin Cara faced Aiden English in the second singles competition of the night. The luchador managed to steal the show with his high-flying moves but Aiden English was not one to be upstaged. After a very even match between the two athletes, Sin Cara emerged victorious.

Result: Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

#4 Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Natalya, and Tamina Snuka.

The show heated up as the six women made their way to the ring one by one. Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch took the fight to their opponents, Carmella, Nattie, and Tamina Snuka.

The two teams went back and forth for the majority of the match before the team of Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch grabbed the victory and walked out to a huge pop from the crowd.

Result: Naomi, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Nattie, and Tamina Snuka

#5 AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens (Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Title)

AJ Styles had only won the WWE United States Championship belt the night before and he did not hesitate to put it on the line in this epic Triple Threat Match between him, former champion Kevin Owens, and the proud owner of the Money in the Bank briefcase, Baron Corbin.

The match was easily one of the biggest highlights of the night and all three men put up a great fight but AJ Styles retained with a hard-earned victory over his competitors.

Ive been to countless shows over the years and couldve sat this one out, but came to see The Phenomenal One @AJStylesOrg #WWECorpusChristi pic.twitter.com/WFlVNtHBG5 — Ruben Quezada (@Quezzz1) July 9, 2017



Result: AJ Styles (c) defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens to retain the WWE US Title

#6 Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Sami Zayn (WWE World Championship Match)

The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal faced a fresh challenger in Sami Zayn at the much anticipated main event of the night. The Underdog from the Underground put on a PPV worthy match and Jinder showed us why he deserves to be the WWE World Champion.

The champion managed to attract a lot of heat from the crowd and the match was full of amazing moments. Jinder Mahal secured the victory in the end and left the arena with his Championship belt in his hands.

Result: Jinder Mahal (c) def. Sami Zayn to retain the WWE World Championship