WWE Live Event Results: Dusseldorf, Germany (2/22/2017)

Four titles were defended in Germany.

WWE Raw visited Dusseldorf, Germany

The Raw roster made a stop in Dusseldorf, Germany on the Road to WrestleMania 33. Here are the results from the live event:

#1 Enzo & Big Cass vs. Rusev & Jinder Mahal

As has been the case on most of the recent live events for the Raw brand, Enzo Amore & Big Cass kicked off the festivities for the house show. They took on Rusev and Jinder Mahal once again.

Notably, Rusev was not wearing the facemask that he has been using on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw. Lana tried to get involved, and Enzo Amore took the heat from Rusev and Jinder Mahal but was ultimately able to make the hot tag to Big Cass, who proceeded to clean house.

Enzo & Cass won the match when they hit the Bada Boom Shaka Laka and Enzo pinned Jinder.

Winners: Enzo & Big Cass

#2 Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (C) vs. Rich Swann

The King of the Cruiserweights graced Dusseldorf with his presence in another Cruiserweight Championship defence against Rich Swann. Swann tried to use his speed to gain the advantage, but Neville was able to eventually ground the former Champion.

The match went back and forth several times, but Neville ultimately picked up the victory when Rich Swann tapped out to his submission move.

Winner and STILL WWE Cruiserweight Champion: Neville

#3 WWE Raw Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Cesaro & Sheamus vs. The New Day

The current Raw Tag Team Champions were pitted against the last two sets of champions, in Cesaro and Sheamus and The New Day. The action was said to be fast and furious with a lot of big crowd-pleasing spots.

Of course, everything ended up breaking down into a melee, which the referee couldn’t keep control of. After multiple finishers from all of the participants, Gallows and Anderson were able to pick up the win...with a handful of tights and feet on the ropes.

Winners and STILL Raw Tag Team Champions, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

#4 Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks

The crowd was completely behind Sasha Banks as she took on the monstrous Nia Jax in a singles match. Jax controlled the action pretty much throughout the match, with Sasha getting a few spots of hope throughout, but she wasn’t able to build up any momentum.

This match was said to resemble the match that the two had on the Royal Rumble kick off Show last month. Nia won with the leg drop.

Winner: Nia Jax