WWE Live Event Results: Edmonton 02/18/17; Superstar returns nearly after a year

SmackDown Live went north of the border to Canada.

by Rohit Nath News 19 Feb 2017, 17:26 IST

Ambrose had to take on two former World Champions in the main event of WWE Edmonton

SmackDown Live went north of the border when they took over Edmonton, Canada. Tickets did not sell all too well, as the upper part of the arena was fully empty. Barry Fillion reported that he got a 4th-row seat ticket despite just going an hour before the show to buy the tickets.

Regardless, the show was said to be enjoyable, and here are the results:

#1 Apollo Crews vs Dolph Ziggler

Said to be a really good opening match, there were a lot of false finishes, but Crews picked up the win after the sit-out powerbomb.

Result: Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler

#2 The Ascension vs Heath Slater & Rhyno

Said to be a fun match, Slater & Rhyno won after a gore from the Man Beast on Viktor.

Result: Heath Slater & Rhyno defeated The Ascension

#3 Mojo Rawley vs Aiden English (w/ Simon Gotch)

Mojo Rawley vs. Aiden English w/ Simon Gotch #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/XjOjtKNlaT — B Xela (@OnlyAlexB) February 19, 2017

Described as the "bathroom break" match by some fans, Mojo Rawley won with the tilt-a-whirl slam on English. The Vaudevillains attempted many heel tactics but were ultimately unsuccessful as Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English.

Result: Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

#4 Natalya & Tamina vs Alexa Bliss & Carmella (w/ James Ellsworth)

Natalya & Tamina vs. Alex Bliss & Carmella w/ Ellsworth #WWEEdmonton pic.twitter.com/yqsnAR2ps1 — B Xela (@OnlyAlexB) February 19, 2017

Natalya played face since they were in Canada. The finish of the match saw Tamina super kicking both James Ellsworth and Alexa Bliss. Natalya won with the sharpshooter on Carmella.

Tamina was said to have done very well upon her in-ring return.

Result: Natalya & Tamina defeated Alexa Bliss & Carmella